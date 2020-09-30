This Day in Liberal Judicial Activism—September 30

2013—Rosemary Barkett’s 34-year Reign of Error in the American judiciary—first in Florida’s lower courts, then as a state supreme court justice (and chief justice), and finally as a federal appellate judge—comes to an end, as she retires from the Eleventh Circuit and accepts a position as an arbitrator on the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague. How much damage Barkett can inflict in her new position is unclear, as the dysfunctional Tribunal has jurisdiction only over claims filed more than three decades earlier.
Most Popular
The Debate Dumpster Fire
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Team Releases New Video
This largely stitches together footage that was already public, but there are some new details as well, and it's also worth watching because it thoroughly explains the defense's narrative of the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=av-L5FB6k3E One thing that's become slightly clearer since I previously ... Read More
Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Ohio State Professor Cancels Himself for Praising Football
At Inside Higher Ed, a Professor Matthew J. Mayhew of Ohio State University has managed to pen a piece of craven absurdity so perfect in scale and composition that it is difficult to imagine how it might ever be topped. Mayhew's essay has it all. It possesses the quality of a confession extracted under torture. ... Read More
Trump Did Himself No Favors
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Chaos in Cleveland
The 90 minutes of “debate” between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden cannot be told as a cohesive story, or reduced to a few bottom lines. It was too fast and too disorganized. Almost anyone watching would have just picked up impressions along the way. I’ve grouped mine into piles ... Read More
Biden Refuses to Say Whether He Backs Packing Court, Ending Filibuster
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refused to say during Tuesday night's presidential debate whether he would support adding justices to the Supreme Court or ending the filibuster should he become president. "Whatever position I take on that, that'll become the issue," Biden responded when asked by ... Read More
New Project Veritas Video: Voter Fraud in Ilhan Omar’s District
A "ballot broker" boasts about keeping hundreds of absentee ballots in his car trunk. He brags about them being filled in by people other than the voters. Often, money changes hands. Witnesses tie the rampant fraud to the campaign chairman of a prominent member of the radical “squad” in the U.S. House. Loose ... Read More
