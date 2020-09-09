Trump’s Additions to Supreme Court List

President Trump today added 20 names to his existing list of Supreme Court candidates and committed to select his next nominees from the revised list. The overall list is outstanding.

Here are the new names, in alphabetical order:

Bridget Bade, Ninth Circuit Daniel Cameron, Kentucky AG Paul Clement, former Solicitor General Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator Stuart Kyle Duncan, Fifth Circuit Steven Engel, AAG for DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel Noel Francisco, former Solicitor General Josh Hawley, U.S. Senator James Ho, Fifth Circuit Gregory Katsas, D.C. Circuit Barbara Lagoa, Eleventh Circuit Christopher Landau, Ambassador to Mexico Carlos Muñiz, Florida supreme court Martha Pacold, Northern District of Illinois Peter Phipps, Third Circuit Sarah Pitlyk, Eastern District of Missouri Allison Jones Rushing, Fourth Circuit Kate Todd, deputy White House counsel Lawrence VanDyke, Ninth Circuit

There are a number of outstanding Trump appointees who did not make the list. Perhaps the most surprising name missing is D.C. Circuit judge Neomi Rao.