Trump’s Additions to Supreme Court List

President Trump today added 20 names to his existing list of Supreme Court candidates and committed to select his next nominees from the revised list. The overall list is outstanding.
Here are the new names, in alphabetical order:
Bridget Bade, Ninth Circuit
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky AG
Paul Clement, former Solicitor General
Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator
Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator
Stuart Kyle Duncan, Fifth Circuit
Steven Engel, AAG for DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel
Noel Francisco, former Solicitor General
Josh Hawley, U.S. Senator
James Ho, Fifth Circuit
Gregory Katsas, D.C. Circuit
Barbara Lagoa, Eleventh Circuit
Christopher Landau, Ambassador to Mexico
Carlos Muñiz, Florida supreme court
Martha Pacold, Northern District of Illinois
Peter Phipps, Third Circuit
Sarah Pitlyk, Eastern District of Missouri
Allison Jones Rushing, Fourth Circuit
Kate Todd, deputy White House counsel
Lawrence VanDyke, Ninth Circuit
There are a number of outstanding Trump appointees who did not make the list. Perhaps the most surprising name missing is D.C. Circuit judge Neomi Rao.