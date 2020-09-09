Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Trump’s Additions to Supreme Court List

President Trump today added 20 names to his existing list of Supreme Court candidates and committed to select his next nominees from the revised list. The overall list is outstanding.

Here are the new names, in alphabetical order:

Bridget Bade, Ninth Circuit

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky AG

Paul Clement, former Solicitor General

Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator

Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator

Stuart Kyle Duncan, Fifth Circuit

Steven Engel, AAG for DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel

Noel Francisco, former Solicitor General

Josh Hawley, U.S. Senator

James Ho, Fifth Circuit

Gregory Katsas, D.C. Circuit

Barbara Lagoa, Eleventh Circuit

Christopher Landau, Ambassador to Mexico

Carlos Muñiz, Florida supreme court

Martha Pacold, Northern District of Illinois

Peter Phipps, Third Circuit

Sarah Pitlyk, Eastern District of Missouri

Allison Jones Rushing, Fourth Circuit

Kate Todd, deputy White House counsel

Lawrence VanDyke, Ninth Circuit

There are a number of outstanding Trump appointees who did not make the list. Perhaps the most surprising name missing is D.C. Circuit judge Neomi Rao.

