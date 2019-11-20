What Are They Saying about Patrick Bumatay?

(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Tomorrow morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to take up the nomination of Patrick Bumatay. Bumatay, a committed constitutional conservative, has earned the support of both former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Professor Michael McConnell.

Here are their statements. I look forward to seeing Patrick Bumatay’s nomination advanced to the Senate floor, and to his swift confirmation.

Honorable Jeff Sessions, Former Attorney General

“Patrick Bumatay will make a terrific judge on the Ninth Circuit. He has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law. Patrick’s many fine qualities, including his integrity, intellect, and collegiality, make him exceedingly worthy of this position. And his fidelity to the text of the Constitution is exactly what this country needs. I am very pleased to support Patrick Bumatay’s nomination to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Honorable Michael McConnell, Richard and Frances Mallery Professor and Director of the Constitutional Law Center at Stanford Law School

“I have known Patrick Bumatay for nearly fifteen years, since he was a law clerk at the Tenth Circuit. I applaud his nomination to the Ninth Circuit and am confident he will be a principled judge who respects the rule of law and the Constitution.”

