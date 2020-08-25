Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Why Senator Hawley’s Anti-Roe Test for Supreme Court Nominees Won’t Work

By

In an essay on Public Discourse today, I commend Senator Josh Hawley for his forceful condemnation of Roe v. Wade and for his determination to see Roe overruled, but I explain why his proposed test for Supreme Court nominees won’t work. A teaser excerpt:

For starters, Hawley’s test—Has a potential nominee explicitly acknowledged, on the record and before being nominated, that Roe was wrongly decided?—isn’t nearly as clear, nearly as easy to apply, as you might first think. Try to figure out which of these statements would pass his test.

1. “One of the most curious things about Roeis that, behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.”

2. “Roe wrongly fashioned a regime blanketing the subject of abortion, a set of rules that displaced virtually every state law then in force.”

3. “The courts have no business enforcing alleged rights on which there is no societal agreement, on matters ranging from the abortion cases, at one extreme, to school dress codes and things of that sort.”

4.“The Catholic Church’s teachings on the value of human life from conception to natural death provide a sure guide to the Christian life.”

In a sequel essay tomorrow, I will spell out how pro-life senators could exert real influence on Supreme Court nominations by a Republican president.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More