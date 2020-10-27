Yesterday’s Supreme Court Order in Wisconsin Election Case Reveals Divide Between Chief and Other Conservative Justices

Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the Supreme Court yesterday evening denied an application to vacate the Seventh Circuit’s stay of a federal district court order that would have extended Wisconsin’s deadline for receipt of absentee ballots by six days. Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Gorsuch (joined by Justice Kavanaugh), and Justice Kavanaugh each wrote concurring opinions, and Justice Kagan, joined by Justice Breyer and Justice Sotomayor, wrote a dissent.

The opinions of the Chief Justice, on the one hand, and of Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh, on the other, highlight an important divide—a divide that explains why the Court last week denied, by an evenly divided vote, an application for a stay of a Pennsylvania supreme court ruling that overrode a statutory deadline for the receipt of mail-in ballots. For the Chief, what was critical in the Wisconsin case is that it was a federal court that overrode a state law:

While the Pennsylvania applications implicated the authority of state courts to apply their own constitutions to election regulations, this case involves federal intrusion on state lawmaking processes. Different bodies of law and different precedents govern these two situations and require, in these particular circumstances, that we allow the modification of election rules in Pennsylvania but not Wisconsin.

For Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, by contrast, the Constitution limits intrusions by both federal and state judges on state election statutes. Gorsuch writes: “The Constitution provides that state legislatures—not federal judges, not state judges, not state governors, not other state officials—bear primary responsibility for setting election rules. Art. I, §4, cl. 1.” Kavanaugh develops this point more fully in a long footnote. An excerpt:

A federal court’s alteration of state election laws such as Wisconsin’s differs in some respects from a state court’s (or state agency’s) alteration of state election laws. That said, under the U. S. Constitution, the state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections. Article II expressly provides that the rules for Presidential elections are established by the States “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.” §1, cl. 2 (emphasis added). The text of Article II means that “the clearly expressed intent of the legislature must prevail” and that a state court may not depart from the state election code enacted by the legislature. Bush v. Gore, 531 U. S. 98, 120 (2000) (Rehnquist, C. J., concurring); see Bush v. Palm Beach County Canvassing Bd., 531 U. S. 70, 76–78 (2000) (per curiam); McPherson v. Blacker, 146 U. S. 1, 25 (1892).

Justice Barrett might soon be in a position to cast a fifth vote for Gorsuch’s and Kavanaugh’s position.

On the particular issue at stake in yesterday’s case, here’s an excerpt from Justice Gorsuch’s concurrence: