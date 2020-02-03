The Corner

Film & TV

1917 Cruises to Oscar Glory

By
George MacKay in 1917 (Francois Duhamel/Universal Pictures)

Sam Mendes’s World War I picture 1917 didn’t impress me much despite my very high hopes for it, and a lot of critics similarly dismissed it. Now it has become the first big hit movie about World War I in Europe since Sergeant York in 1941 and is on a glide path to capturing the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, having won top honors at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the Directors Guild, and the Producers Guild ceremonies.

So Sunday night’s Oscars will apparently break a string of years in which the top Oscar went to either a social-injustice movie (Moonlight, Spotlight, 12 Years a Slave) or a movie celebrating the magic of the movies (The Artist, Birdman, Argo). The last Best Picture winner that didn’t fall into either category was The King’s Speech in 2010. British historical movies used to be an enduring favorite category at the Oscars; going back to Cavalcade in 1933, I count at least ten winners that could be so described. (Does The English Patient count? I’d say no, but maybe.)

The only real mammoth hit movie about World War I remains Lawrence of Arabia, which of course is a special kind of World War I picture that breaks out of the usual boxes. The subject of World War I in the trenches is difficult to dramatize because that aspect of the war was so static and inert, its most famous battles amounting to stalemates and its overall mood one of futility and rot. Bitter and satiric takes on the war, such as Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory and Richard Curtis & Ben Elton’s Blackadder Goes Forth (the only sitcom I can recall in which pretty much everybody gets killed at the end), are the norm. But bitterness doesn’t ordinarily win you big box office ratings or Oscars. Still, back when memories of the war were fresh, the powerful anti-war picture All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Picture in 1930 (before the self-censoring Production Code was set up) and set a standard for cinematic battlefield intensity that wouldn’t obviously be topped until Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan 68 years later).

Eight years ago Spielberg (after making five World War II pictures) finally found a way to approach World War I through a noble beast, a device that allowed him to escape the immobility of the trenches and range across time and space, but although I thought War Horse was great it was commonly deemed too sentimental and proved neither to be a big hit at the box office nor an Oscar winner.

Comments

The breakthrough of 1917 is the ingenious way the script by Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns finds a way around the dramatic limitations of the war. Far from depicting trench war as an endless slog with no end in sight, the script reduces the agony of the conflict to the successful completion of one specific and do-able task (carrying a message across No Man’s Land) with a specific time limit, with victory defined as saving the life of one specific soldier (the protagonist’s brother) by calling off a charge by his battalion. The structure creates the possibility of a jubilant ending if only the message can be delivered in time, which eliminates the war’s usual miasma of meaninglessness and hopelessness. In other words, Mendes managed to out-Spielberg Spielberg — the man who made a Holocaust picture about 1,200 Jews who lived instead of six million who died — by finding a way to devise a World War I story that could have a happy ending. (I can hear Blackadder‘s creators going, “Yeah, but maybe everybody gets killed in a different futile attack the following week.”)

Note that Mendes (who previously won the Oscar for American Beauty in 1999) also won the 2018–2019 Tony award for Best Director of a Play (The Ferryman) and will, I think, probably win again this year, for his upcoming The Lehman Trilogy, which is an even more brilliantly directed than his last play. Director Bob Fosse famously won the Oscar, the Tony, and the Emmy within the span of a few weeks in 1973, and then checked himself into a mental hospital. Here’s hoping Mendes enjoys filling his awards case more than Fosse did.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More