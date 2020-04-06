‘1st Son Just Born Yesterday. Want NR To Be an Institution He Can Turn To for High-Quality Conservative Thought!’

(Pixabay)

Every once in a while, a compliment comes NR’s way — and we have had plenty in response to our brief webathon, now entering its final days — saying things on your behalf that can only be described as truly special. The headline of this post comes from Greg, who spotted us $50 in the midst of his great elation — which comes in the midst of America’s great crisis — for which we wish him and Mrs. Greg and Baby Greg our fondest hopes for happiness and long lives.

Which is what he wishes us, no? Long life! For NR to thrive today, tomorrow, next year, next decade, through our centennial in 2056, and far beyond that, not for the sake of mere existence, but to continue to be the consequential, reasoned, and sane voice on behalf of conservatism’s timeless principles.

NR’s existence has always been a struggle — we are a business and a cause, a strange hybrid that would get an F if submitted as a business school project. But so what: We persist (even in this time of crisis) and prove relentlessly meaningful because we exist in partnership with generous and selfless friends, such as Greg. And you too, we hope. This weekend, many more friends showed up in the NR foxhole, responding to our appeals, which since commencing a week ago have found 854 people contributing $69,958 towards our goal (God pray we surpass it) of $100,000. We share some of the encouraging words stapled to the checks:

David $50 “I have subscribed to National Review for almost forty years, following my mother’s lead. It is impossible for me to express the importance and value of NR to me over all those years, but trust me when I say it is immense. There are innumerable elements that are still important to me today. But perhaps most is your ability to put forth your (and my) arguments and ideas in an erudite, civil, coherent, and logical fashion that has become vanishingly rare in today’s political discourse. Thank you for all you do. It goes without saying that your writers are uniformly excellent, but I would like to especially praise a newcomer. Daniel Tenreiro’s daily COVID summaries are my source for unbiased and illuminating statistics and updates. He is providing a valuable service in simplifying all the data and news into an easily digestible and informative bulletin, something that is hard to do. It is truly appreciated.” You echo the thoughts of many, Davis. Many thanks.

Another $50, courtesy of Paul, who has been in the trenches with us for a while: “NR has been a valued part of my life since the sixties. (Eek!) I’m pretty sure I still have my ‘Don’t let THEM immanentize the Eschaton’ button somewhere around here . . . Keep up the good work.” Thanks to you, we are busy trying to immanentize the demise of Communism. Kudos.

Carl sees fit to contribute a goodly $200 and downplays his kindness: “I know it isn’t much given the importance of ensuring the ‘right’ has a place to go to and receive clear-eyed critical analysis but, it’s the best I can do right now. National Review is a voice that ‘punches above its weight’ and must continue to play a role in national discourse.” A solid right hook upside the noggin of Lefties, courtesy of your support Carl. Thanks.

Jack sends along a C-Note and compliments the entire orchestra: “I am a proud subscriber to the National Review , and each day I look forward to the veracity of the reporting and the clarity of the writing. NR is one of my most trusted sources for news and views. And though I am an attorney and a business professional, I truly enjoy the Culture reporting and analysis. Whenever I see the byline of Kyle Smith, Armond White, Alexandra DeSanctis, Madeline Kearns or Kat Timpf, I know I am going to be informed and entertained about the crazy culture we are all swimming in (and that’s not a hard mark and Rich Lowry and the rest of the team!). Good Luck, Stay Safe and Keep Up the Great Work!” Love ya, Jack!

Speaking of doubling . . . if in our current effort we can meet our goal, even surpass it — our need is double the 100-grand, and truth be told you can double that twice more — we can assuredly continue the hard-fighting, never-say-die, in-your-ugly-Leftist-face conservative journalism these times demand. Baseball may be postponed, but NR has been knocking it out of the park daily, and if that doesn’t induce you to be part of We Happy Few Conservatives, well, it’s likely no pleadings will. But there are many out there, NRO consumers, who have eyes and who indeed do see, and they should proceed directly to our donation page and be as generous as they can (and sincerely: our prayers to you who wish you could but cannot because of the economic madness). $10, $25, $50, $100, more if possible, no amount is trivial, and contribution is beloved. If you prefer to donate by check, make it payable to “National Review” addressed to National Review, ATTN: 2020 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. Also, please consider this: If you are blessed to be flush in moohlah, and find yourself in the mood to make a truly significant contribution, do email me at jfowler@nationalreview.com to discuss some convenient means.

