The Corner

White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and the vice president’s son Hunter at an NCAA basketball game on January 30, 2010 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only…

1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine.

2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid.

3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian reactions.

4) Ukraine was not a notoriously corrupt country.

5) There was a special prosecutor’s report finding Trump legally culpable.

6) There was direct or written evidence that Trump had committed a high crime.

7) Joe Biden as Vice President had not spearheaded the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

8) Joe Biden’s son was not given obscene compensation by Ukrainian interests to influence U.S. aid policy to Ukraine.

9) Joe Biden had not bragged on tape that as VP that he got fired a Ukrainian prosecutor who, per the prosecutor’s own account, was likely looking into his son’s activities by leveraging even non-military U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

10) Ukraine was the first or second partisan inquiry into purported suspect presidential activity rather than the 20th or more partisan attempt.

11) There was a not an upcoming election in less than a year.

12) There was bipartisan congressional support and majority public opinion for impeachment.

13) Both Joe Biden and Barack Obama had not described their own earlier quid pro quos with Russians and Ukrainians on tape that were never investigated.

14) The whistleblower, as promised, had come forward to testify, explained his charges and motivations, and faced cross-examination.

15) Adam Schiff’s staff or staffer had not secretly conferenced with the whistleblower before he made his formal complaint.

16) The Democratic House leadership in July 2019 had not agreed to start impeachment proceedings well before the Ukraine drama.

17) The media’s coverage of the Trump administration had been 60 percent negative rather than 90 percent negative.

18) Robert Mueller’s prior 22 months of presidential investigations had not come up empty.

Comments

19) Adam Schiff had posed as a Peter Rodino–like sober, judicious and fair inquisitor.

20) Donald Trump had sent the country into recession, or sent thousands of troops into an unpopular war abroad.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

NRO contributor Victor Davis Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the author, most recently, of The Case for Trump.

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Hearings Have Been Useless

By
Democrats on the Intelligence Committee have spent the vast majority of their impeachment hearings trying to persuade voters that bureaucrats believe Donald Trump is impulsive, self-serving, and misguided -- all of which is unsurprising, and completely irrelevant to the matter at hand. Quite often, in fact, ... Read More
White House

The Impeachment Hearings Have Been Useless

By
Democrats on the Intelligence Committee have spent the vast majority of their impeachment hearings trying to persuade voters that bureaucrats believe Donald Trump is impulsive, self-serving, and misguided -- all of which is unsurprising, and completely irrelevant to the matter at hand. Quite often, in fact, ... Read More
Film & TV

Ford v Ferrari Makes Race-Car Movies Great Again

By
There’s a MAGA moment in Ford v Ferrari when the British-immigrant auto mechanic and race-car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) stops being a loner and decides to be a team player. He slows down on the track to let the other American drivers on his team join him so they can cruise across the finish line ... Read More
Film & TV

Ford v Ferrari Makes Race-Car Movies Great Again

By
There’s a MAGA moment in Ford v Ferrari when the British-immigrant auto mechanic and race-car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) stops being a loner and decides to be a team player. He slows down on the track to let the other American drivers on his team join him so they can cruise across the finish line ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Elections

Pete Buttigieg, Failure

By
Pete Buttigieg's polling strength is, as far as I can tell, based on one factor only: He's a smooth talker. He speaks the kind of fluent Ivy League-technocrat-consultancy lingo that makes a certain kind of highly educated white liberal's heart melt, especially when combined with an appealing sense of ... Read More
Elections

Pete Buttigieg, Failure

By
Pete Buttigieg's polling strength is, as far as I can tell, based on one factor only: He's a smooth talker. He speaks the kind of fluent Ivy League-technocrat-consultancy lingo that makes a certain kind of highly educated white liberal's heart melt, especially when combined with an appealing sense of ... Read More
White House

Sheep during Reset, Lions Now?

By
I have written frequently about the dangers Vladimir Putin poses to U.S. interests. Yet when we prune all the rhetoric away, we are still left with two antithetical Obama–Trump administration policies. The Obama reset, in reaction to the Bush pushback against Putin’s aggression in South Ossetia, ... Read More
White House

Sheep during Reset, Lions Now?

By
I have written frequently about the dangers Vladimir Putin poses to U.S. interests. Yet when we prune all the rhetoric away, we are still left with two antithetical Obama–Trump administration policies. The Obama reset, in reaction to the Bush pushback against Putin’s aggression in South Ossetia, ... Read More
Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More