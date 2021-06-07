20 Things That Caught My Eye Today: Empowering Unexpectedly Pregnant Women, the Turks in Iraq, the Dangers of Individualism & More

1.

2. USCIRF Condemns Turkish Bombing of Christian Village in Iraq

3. New Arizona laws pave way for photo IDs for foster, homeless youth

4. Matt Lewis: Abortion Is Why Never-Trump Republicans Can’t Work With Dems

5. Video shows smugglers abandoning 5-year-old boy at the Texas border

6. Mother graduates from college 10 years after becoming mom at age 14

Gerry Bradley argues that judges can be faithful to the Founders only by relying on moral and metaphysical truths that lie beyond the Constitution, and so he counsels breaking from positivist originalism for a more substantive defense of the unborn person. https://t.co/YqMvBRDJdm — Professor Pecknold (@ccpecknold) June 3, 2021

8. Freddie Figgers: The millionaire tech inventor who was ‘thrown away’ as a baby

9. Carl Trueman: How Expressive Individualism Threatens Civil Society

When a teacher can be punished for expressing concerns about a proposed school policy, that’s a glaring sign our public schools have lost their way. We need more teachers like Tanner Cross who are willing to speak up on behalf of kids and families. pic.twitter.com/7bmeNey45V — Kristen Waggoner (@KWaggonerADF) June 3, 2021

11. How Some Churches Leave Singles Behind

12. Cardinal Dolan: ‘We Preach Love! Why Do Some Hate Us?’

13. Aged care: How do we honour our obligations to the elderly?

We’ve had many families attend Franciscan over the years, but it’s not often we see a husband and wife graduate together! This year, Allan and Veronica Caballero both earned their degrees and had their three young children cheering them on at commencement. Congrats! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/Ot9VdqNQqh — Franciscan University (@FranciscanU) June 2, 2021

15. Women share how motherhood gave them ‘a kind of liberty you can’t imagine’

Elizabeth Bruenig is another millennial mom who found that childbearing isn’t “a chore but a pleasure, not the end of freedom as you know it but the beginning of a kind of liberty you can’t imagine.” Through motherhood, Bruenig came to realize that “[w]ith the exception of — perhaps — a few immutable characteristics, you are not something you discover one day through trial and error and interior spelunking; you are something that is constantly in the process of becoming, the invention of endless revolutions. You never know who you are, because who you are is always changing.”

16. The Forgotten Gifts of American Voluntarism

17. He might not recall today’s breakfast, but this Utah vet vividly recalls landing on Utah Beach

18. Doug Heye: I couldn’t travel, so I cooked the foods from my favorite trips. It got me through.

19. A Recipe for a Lebanese Breakfast, From a Maronite Catholic Chef

20. Margaret Rossi, Gift Shop Matriarch in Little Italy, Dies at 72