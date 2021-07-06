20 Things That Caught My Eye Today: Fighting Down Syndrome Abortions, the Cruel Grief of Miscarriage in Our Culture & More

1.

“The fundamental human right, the presupposition of every other right, is the right to life itself. This is true of life from the moment of conception until its natural end.” – Pope Benedict XVI — Save the Storks (@savethestorks) July 6, 2021

“There is something profoundly disturbing in our current contradictory stance which says that people living with disability are valued, respected and cherished, but that disability in and of itself represents a valid ground for abortion.” https://t.co/x2jffXJXMI — March for Life (@March_for_Life) July 6, 2021

Grief is hard enough on its own, without added layers of guilt and shame. “I felt my grief was wrong because it wasn’t a real baby – but I was in complete shock,” she says. … “It wasn’t ’tissue’ to me, it was our baby,” Toni says.

A powerful militia wanted this land, the court ruled against it. So they just burned the whole green area in Mosul. pic.twitter.com/q75PGbXtAK — Mosul Eye عين الموصل (@MosulEye) July 6, 2021

6 July 1939 | A French Jewish girl, Huguette Gutmajnster, was born in Paris. In August 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz from Drancy. She was murdered in a gas chaber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/bJpRVRyo6b — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 6, 2021

This is what holiness looks like. You can support these heroic nuns on patreon. Do it and share. https://t.co/zm0mQPaONw — Abigail Favale (@FavaleAbs) April 5, 2021

“How can I get frightened?” she said. “We come here for a specific purpose, to work for these people.”

The 2021 China Transparency Report scores transparency across eight different sectors. In each of the eight categories examined, the CCP received a score from 1-10. The highest rating for any category was a 5.

Again, especially as human beings live longer, the number of people with late-stage dementia will continue to grow—in fact, the numbers will double about every twenty years if a cure is not found—and there will be tremendous pressure within our consumerist throwaway culture to declare them human non-persons and make the problem go away. Orders like the Sisters of Life and Little Sisters of the Poor no doubt will rise to meet the challenge in even greater numbers as the massive need becomes clear. But other religious orders will certainly need to retool their missions. We may need to resurrect orders from the Church’s past which did similar work, like the Order of Widows. Brand new orders will likely need to be created, as has happened throughout centuries past. And of course, we will need many more vocations to the religious life, including lay religious life, especially from larger religious families.

Maurice Benard, a vocal advocate for mental health due to his own struggles with bipolar disorder earlier in life, suddenly found himself the victim of crippling anxiety, despair, and suicidal inclinations during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Today, the actor has found joy in living again and is committed to spreading the message that hope and healing can be found by anyone enduring a season of darkness. He credits his survival to his willingness to reach out for help, to therapy and medication, and to the love of God and his family.

When I got into this, people said that because I have a big family — I have six kids — they said, “That’s going to be a disadvantage for you.” “It will be very hard for you.” But what I found is it turned into an advantage. Because we have a big family, there are constantly people in and out of our house. When people ask how I did (this set) so quickly, it really helped being in this big-family Catholic culture, where I did what I call “garage comedy.” I would get my kids, my older kids and their friends and neighbors, and just gather people in my garage. I would read through my comedy, and actually give them survey sheets with each joke. Having this big-family Catholic culture where there are people in and out of your house all the time was really my ace in the hole. I was able to gather people and engage an audience in a way that many comics can’t get.

Gratitude in difficult times is what Jonathan Edwards called “gracious gratitude.” We give thanks, not just for what God has done for us and not for what we’ve received, but for who He is. This gratitude is relational, not conditional. Though our world may shatter, we are secure in the One who made us and who saved us, and we can never be separated from His love.

The family is a vital piece of the larger community puzzle that helps support roots and the flourishing of places. I would argue families need “villages” (strong communities full of multigenerational bonds, associations, and obligations) in order to be healthy and nourished, and families in turn can serve their villages and make them stronger. Rootedness in place helps families thrive: it counters the loneliness, stress, and anxiety that can be such a frightening and painful part of parenting in America today by offering a larger support network to parents and their children. It offers young people and children moral, intellectual, and spiritual connections beyond the nuclear family, thus helping them receive nourishment and hope in place.

This Friday, @DianeLangberg will speak to abuse of power in the church as a psychologist with a clinical and theological framework for how power operates. We warmly invite you to join us for the online conversation: https://t.co/6TM0qBpT2H Thanks to our co-hosts at @BrazosPress pic.twitter.com/MyCsTXL3lJ — The Trinity Forum (@trinityforum) July 6, 2021

One of the finest scholarly works you are ever to encounter. pic.twitter.com/ItyBLr7vhf — Nick Schulz (@nickschulz) July 5, 2021

The McCallum family values the power of prayer. (Grace’s mother) Sandy said that prayer makes a significant difference in Grace’s gymnastics. Sandy said prayer is “one of those areas that we say, ‘Keep her in focus, keep praying’ because it really does make a difference.”

"The Muslims . . . feel threatened not by the foundations of our Christian morality, but by the cynicism of a secularized culture that denies its own foundations." — Pope Benedict XVI pic.twitter.com/Okbjqe9PEN — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) July 6, 2021

