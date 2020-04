Here and there you see speculation that Democrats will substitute Gov. Cuomo for Biden. Anything’s possible, of course, but I think this speculation is not well-grounded.

Democrats have reservations about Biden, but they are not, in general, panicking about him. Biden is up six in the national poll average. He is up in every recent poll of five states that Trump won.

Those aren’t numbers that will motivate many Democrats to try to undo the primary result.