Marquette Poll of Wisconsin: Trump 46 Percent, Sanders 48 Percent

Last week, a poll conducted by Quinnipiac showed President Trump opening up a lead in the potentially decisive 2020 battleground state of Wisconsin: Trump led Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders by 7 points each in their respective head-to-head matchups. But a new poll released today by Marquette Law School shows Trump trailing Sanders by two points (46 percent to 48 percent) and tied with Biden (46 percent to 46 percent).

The new Marquette poll shows Trump holding his highest net job-approval rating since taking office: “Forty-eight percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president, with 48 percent also disapproving. This is the first Marquette Law School Poll since Trump took office in which Trump’s disapproval is not higher than his approval. In January, 48 percent approved and 49 percent disapproved.”

Marquette is considered by most political observers to be the gold-standard pollster in Wisconsin, but one notable miss for the pollster was the 2016 election, when its final poll showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump 46 percent to 40 percent. On Election Day, Trump edged out Clinton 47.2 percent to 46.5 percent.