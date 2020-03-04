The Corner

Elections

The State of the Democratic Race

By

My friend Chuck Blahous writes on Facebook:

It’s not news to anyone that the D nomination is a two-person race now. But here are some numbers just to amplify the point.

As of this writing, with the vote-counting still continuing in California among other places, 1180 of the convention’s 3979 delegates have been committed. That leaves 2799 still up for grabs. A candidate must have 1991 to win on the first ballot.

Warren would need to receive 69% of the yet-uncommitted delegates in order to win. Her best result so far is 21.2% of the popular vote and a third place finish in the state she represents.

In other words, she needs to more than triple her best outcome in any state, in ALL states (on average) from this point forward. She’s already done, regardless of when she publicly acknowledges it.

Comments

Biden and Sanders are still both very much in it, and obviously we have seen huge momentum swings in recent days and could see more in the future. Nevertheless the delegate math is somewhat daunting even for Sanders. He must win 54% of the yet-uncommitted delegates in order to secure the nomination. As of yet, outside of his home state of Vermont, the highest popular vote total he has received in any state is 36.2%.

In order for Biden to win, he needs to basically stay on track. He needs 51% of the remaining uncommitted delegates. Last night he had popular vote percentages in the 40s in several states, and even hit 63.2% in Alabama.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More