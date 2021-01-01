2020’s Most Popular Stories

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Few of us will look back at 2020 with any sense of nostalgia. If we could memory-hole the entire affair, we would. But in this most historic of eras – in which herd mentality remains a greater force, sadly, than herd immunity – National Review sought to provide vital context every step of the way.

Advertisement

Just take a look back at Dan McLaughlin’s assiduously researched piece establishing why history in fact supported Republicans’ filling a vacant Supreme Court seat. With such a seat opening weeks later, upon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the analysis helped crystallize the problem with Democrats’ thunderous calls to block Amy Coney Barrett.

Meanwhile, when President Trump refused to accept the verdict of the American people in November’s election, this editorial stated plainly why this was – and remains – the wrong course of action.

And when the media worked themselves into a tizzy over the “Dr.” Jill Biden debate, Kyle Smith rather frankly offered a course in the sloppy dissertation undergirding that honorific.

There were pieces even more widely read than those. Click through for a retrospective of the year’s ten most popular NR stories, from no-nonsense fact checks of Kamala Harris claims to deep dives on China’s coronavirus deception to an interview with a defiant pollster going against the grain on Trump’s standing:

Advertisement

10. Conservative Justices Declined to Take Up Second Amendment Case after Roberts Signaled He Would Side with Liberals: Report

9. The Senator Who Saw the Coronavirus Coming

8. The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

7. The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

6. The Comprehensive Timeline of China’s COVID-19 Lies

5. Kamala Harris Lies Repeatedly in First Speech as Biden’s Running Mate

4. Ben Sasse Calls for Repealing 17th Amendment, Eliminating Popular-Vote Senate Elections

3. Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

2. ‘It Was Like Pulling Teeth’: AOC Backed Away from Sanders Campaign after Joe Rogan Endorsement

1. Has Sweden Found the Right Solution to the Coronavirus?