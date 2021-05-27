50 Percent of All Americans Have Now Received at Least One Dose of a COVID Vaccine

Jake Lawler receives his COVID-19 vaccine at the Bradfield Community Center through Health Partners of Western Ohio in Lima, Ohio, March 29, 2021. (Megan Jelinger/Reuters)

The United States is hitting a milestone: 50 percent of all Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the CDC’s tally.

Where that number ultimately tops out remains to be seen: In an early May poll conducted for Kaiser Health News, 65 percent of all American adults said that they want the shot as soon as possible or have already gotten it, while 15 percent are taking a “wait and see” approach. According to the CDC, 62 percent of all American adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine (including nearly 86 percent of American senior citizens).

In terms of vaccinations, the United States is not that far behind the world leader, Israel, where COVID cases have all but disappeared and 63 percent of the entire population vaccinated. In the worldwide vaccination race, the United Kingdom is second with 56.5 percent of its population having received at least one shot.