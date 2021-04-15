80 Percent of U.S. Senior Citizens Have Received at Least One COVID Shot

A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care in Manhattan, N.Y., January 29, 2021. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Some good news on vaccinations: 80 percent of people over the age of 65 who live in the United States have now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the CDC.

As of Thursday, about 64 percent of seniors had been fully vaccinated, and nearly half (48.3 percent) of all adults in the United States have received at least one COVID shot.

Advertisement

As good as the vaccination numbers are for America’s most vulnerable demographic, the country still lags behind the United Kingdom: 95 percent of people living in England and over the age of 50 have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the BBC.