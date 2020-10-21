The Corner

Politics & Policy

A Big Decision for Georgia’s Economy, Right Before Election Day

By
President Donald Trump is greeted by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., July 15, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Whether or not you think Georgia ought to be classified as a swing state — the last Democrat to win Georgia was Bill Clinton, winning a plurality with 43.4 percent in 1992 — the polling suggests Joe Biden has a shot, and at least one of the two Senate races look competitive, if not both.

In a matter of days, the little-known U.S. International Trade Commission could reach a decision with sizable consequences for Georgia’s economy. What’s more, President Trump may have the opportunity to throw his weight around to ensure the Peach State gets good news, just a few days before Election Day.

In March 2019, Korean energy company SK Innovation announced plans to build a massive, $1.7 billion plant to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles. It’s the sort of giant job-creating project that make incumbent lawmakers ecstatic. Back in 2019, Georgia governor Brian Kemp declared, “with great partners like SK Innovation at our side, I know our best days are ahead.”

But another South Korean battery manufacturing company, LG Chem, claimed SK Innovation had infringed upon its patents and committed “misappropriation of trade secrets,” and in June 2019, filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission. In February, an administrative law judge determined that SK Innovation had “spoliated evidence,” and in April, the ITC announced they were launching a full investigation.

Late last month, the ITC announced it was postponing the target date for completion of its investigation from October 5 to October 26. If the ITC determines that SK Innovation stole trade secrets, it would effectively cancel the plans for the new manufacturing facility. This could have far-reaching economic consequences beyond Georgia, as Ford and Volkswagen had already planned on buying batteries from SK once its new manufacturing facility in George was completed; the coming electric Ford F-150 truck is slated to use SK batteries. This is the sort of bad news that elected officials dread, right before an election.

In other words, Monday morning, the ITC could cancel one of the biggest new manufacturing products in Georgia history and create awful headlines. But there’s a catch.

The ITC describes itself as an “independent, nonpartisan, quasi-judicial federal agency that fulfills a range of trade-related mandates,” but there is one glaring difference from a court of law: All ITC decisions must be sent to the U.S. president for review, and the president has 60 days to review and potentially veto an ITC decision.

Comments

The ITC could cancel the new plant from SK Innovation . . . and President Trump could step in and veto the ITC decision and save the plant, right before Election Day in Georgia.

Doesn’t that sound like exactly the role that Trump would want to play?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

The Unseemly Urge to Excuse Jeffrey Toobin

By
Jeffrey Toobin, legal analyst for CNN and The New Yorker, was suspended from his jobs and subjected to a round of public mockery for visibly exposing himself while masturbating on a Zoom call with New Yorker colleagues. The call was designed to role-play post-election scenarios for a contested election; Toobin ... Read More
Media

The Unseemly Urge to Excuse Jeffrey Toobin

By
Jeffrey Toobin, legal analyst for CNN and The New Yorker, was suspended from his jobs and subjected to a round of public mockery for visibly exposing himself while masturbating on a Zoom call with New Yorker colleagues. The call was designed to role-play post-election scenarios for a contested election; Toobin ... Read More
Media

Jeffrey Toobin and Our Public-Hate Ritual

By
Oh, Jeffrey Toobin — let him among us with a free hand cast the first stone. Toobin, a writer for The New Yorker and fixture on CNN, was participating in a role-playing exercise on a Zoom call with his magazine colleagues, wargaming election-night scenarios. Toobin was standing in for the courts when he ... Read More
Media

Jeffrey Toobin and Our Public-Hate Ritual

By
Oh, Jeffrey Toobin — let him among us with a free hand cast the first stone. Toobin, a writer for The New Yorker and fixture on CNN, was participating in a role-playing exercise on a Zoom call with his magazine colleagues, wargaming election-night scenarios. Toobin was standing in for the courts when he ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary

By
On October 20, 2016: Hillary Clinton was up 6.8 in the RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania. Today, Biden is up 3.8. (that race only tightened to 2.1 in the last week of 2016.) Clinton was up twelve points in Michigan on that day. Biden is up 7.5 right now. Clinton was up 6.5 in Wisconsin. Biden is ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary

By
On October 20, 2016: Hillary Clinton was up 6.8 in the RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania. Today, Biden is up 3.8. (that race only tightened to 2.1 in the last week of 2016.) Clinton was up twelve points in Michigan on that day. Biden is up 7.5 right now. Clinton was up 6.5 in Wisconsin. Biden is ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More