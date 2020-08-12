A Bizarre Open Letter to General Mark Milley

Defense One has made a bit of a splash by publishing an open letter to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff urging him to oust Donald Trump from the White House should he lose the election and fail to leave. They add hypothetical to hypothetical to elaborate on this scenario, and then say that either the military would have to remove him or he would stay in office.

As the senior military officer of the United States, the choice between these two options lies with you. In the Constitutional crisis described above, your duty is to give unambiguous orders directing U.S. military forces to support the Constitutional transfer of power. Should you remain silent, you will be complicit in a coup d’état.

I get that there are doubts about how with it Joe Biden is. But in this scenario, he would be the lawfully elected president of the United States. Surely it would be up to him to decide what if any orders to give to the military to resolve the situation. Weirdly, his name doesn’t even appear in the letter.