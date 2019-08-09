The Corner

Music

A Born Singer

By
Rosa Feola at the Salzburg Festival on August 8, 2019 (Jay Nordlinger)

That lady up there is Rosa Feola, an Italian soprano. She is singing at the Salzburg Festival this year. She is enjoying a big career, all over the world. She is a favorite of Riccardo Muti, the conductor. And she is my guest on Q&A, here.

For many years, I have hosted a series of conversations for the Salzburg Festival Society. Lately, we have been turning some of these into podcasts. Rosa Feola is not only an excellent singer, she is a superb interviewee. Southern Italy simply pours out of her, somehow. She is truly a daughter of that region, as she says.

In our conversation, we talk about growing up, singing (of course), teaching, acting, and more. Rosa even does a little demonstrating — a little singing — which is a bonus.

At the end of our conversation, we talk about the need to sing (if you’re like Rosa, and if you are, congratulations). “It’s like you have a lot of energy,” she says, “and you have to put it out, otherwise you will explode.” “A born singer,” I observe. She cannot but agree.

Comments

Two more links — to reviews from the festival. For my review of Evgeny Kissin, the Russian-born pianist, in an all-Beethoven recital, go here. For my review of a Winterreise (the Schubert song-cycle), go here. The singer was Matthias Goerne and the pianist was Markus Hinterhäuser — who doubles as the artistic director of the festival, which is enough work for anyone.

The twist of their Winterreise? They performed it to a film, if that’s the word, by William Kentridge, the South African artist. Interesting. Not for everyone — not necessarily for me — but for many.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Trump Faces Down the China Threat

By
Of much greater importance to the political and strategic course of the United States than the shabby attempt to portray President Trump as a racist is the developing showdown between the United States and China. The febrile Democratic effort to unseat the president by unconventional means is no longer the result ... Read More
White House

Trump Can Do No Right

By
When the El Paso shooter’s manifesto was first reported, it was an excellent time to disengage not only from social media, but also from its nominally more responsible relatives, the news giants. It was instantly obvious that 1) President Trump would be blamed for the shooting; 2) he would be called upon to ... Read More
Culture

White-Boy al-Qaeda

By
Speaking with a retired intelligence analyst a few years ago, I was surprised to hear him insist that we had, in a sense, been lucky with the horrifying attack of September 11, 2001. There are today many factions and tendencies that operate under the name “al-Qaeda,” but, as the analyst explained at the time, ... Read More
Culture

Our Childless, Childish Culture

By
When a person doesn’t want children, sometimes he’ll gravitate toward a political view justifying that desire. Rousseau, for instance, who abandoned each of his five children at an orphanage as soon as they were born, argued in The Social Contract that the state owes more to the child than does the family. ... Read More
Culture

Putting America’s Problems in Perspective

By
I don’t think I’m going too far out on a limb when I say that a lot of people are losing perspective. I won’t be too specific, because if you’re on one ideological team, you probably think I’m referring to the other team. One common practice to avoid flying off the handle is to count to ten before ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cosmetic Questions

By
I am just a little bit annoyed at my friend Mona’s column today, in which she simultaneously admits that the criteria for being counted as a so-called assault rifle are cosmetic and argues that we should nonetheless prohibit some weapons on cosmetic grounds — without ever suggesting which cosmetic grounds ... Read More