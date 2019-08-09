That lady up there is Rosa Feola, an Italian soprano. She is singing at the Salzburg Festival this year. She is enjoying a big career, all over the world. She is a favorite of Riccardo Muti, the conductor. And she is my guest on Q&A, here.
For many years, I have hosted a series of conversations for the Salzburg Festival Society. Lately, we have been turning some of these into podcasts. Rosa Feola is not only an excellent singer, she is a superb interviewee. Southern Italy simply pours out of her, somehow. She is truly a daughter of that region, as she says.
In our conversation, we talk about growing up, singing (of course), teaching, acting, and more. Rosa even does a little demonstrating — a little singing — which is a bonus.
At the end of our conversation, we talk about the need to sing (if you’re like Rosa, and if you are, congratulations). “It’s like you have a lot of energy,” she says, “and you have to put it out, otherwise you will explode.” “A born singer,” I observe. She cannot but agree.
Two more links — to reviews from the festival. For my review of Evgeny Kissin, the Russian-born pianist, in an all-Beethoven recital, go here. For my review of a Winterreise (the Schubert song-cycle), go here. The singer was Matthias Goerne and the pianist was Markus Hinterhäuser — who doubles as the artistic director of the festival, which is enough work for anyone.
The twist of their Winterreise? They performed it to a film, if that’s the word, by William Kentridge, the South African artist. Interesting. Not for everyone — not necessarily for me — but for many.