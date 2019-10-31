A Bouquet of Links

Behzod Abduraimov, the Tashkent-born pianist (TodayTix)

I wanted to offer some links, for your reading or listening enjoyment. Here is an article on Tanya Chan, who is a legislator and democracy leader in Hong Kong. She is part of a monumental struggle, which she invites others to join, in any way they can. A brave, inspiring lady.

Here is a Q&A podcast with Peter Pomerantsev, a Soviet-born British journalist who is an expert on things Russian. His parents were dissidents, booted out of the country. A few years ago, Peter wrote a book called “Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia.” Just now, he has published a book called “This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War against Reality.” The world is experiencing an outbreak of “fake news.” What the Kremlin has long specialized in, others have taken up with alacrity. We are in a “post-truth” age. Pomerantsev has very interesting and important things to say on the subject.

The latest episode of my Music for a While is here. It begins with Bach and ends with Bach — the same piece, in different arrangements (very different). In between you have some Gluck, some Grieg (souped up), and even some Beach Boys. A wide, wonderful world of music.

Finally, a concert review, of the Munich Philharmonic under Valery Gergiev, with Behzod Abduraimov as piano soloist. Quite a name, huh? He is from Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and he is a wizard — a piano wizard, plus a fine musician.

Four links is enough, and I hope you have had an excellent week.