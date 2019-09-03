A Break for Your Ears

Danielle de Niese (right) and Malena Ernman in a dress rehearsal of Handel’s Serse at Theater an der Wien (Vienna) on October 13, 2011 (Herwig Prammer / Reuters)

That saucy singer up there, on the right, is Danielle de Niese, La Belle Danielle — an Australian-American soprano of Sri Lankan origin (and other origin). In my new Music for a While, I call on her to demonstrate some Handel. (By pure coincidence, she is rehearsing a Handel opera in the above photo.) I have a little instruction in this episode — concerning tempo in a Beethoven concerto, for example. But mainly this is pure enjoyment, with a variety of composers, performers, and observations. Give it a whirl (again, here). All politics and no play makes Jack — or at least Jay — a dull boy.