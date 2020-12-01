‘A Cabinet of Caretakers’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Biden’s cabinet picks, the Trump campaign’s PA lawsuit loss, and what a post-COVID vaccine world will look like. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
Most Popular
Is America to Be First, Second — or What?
During this strange “transition,” it has been common now to assert that “multilateralism” is back — and with a vengeance. Joe Biden’s envisioned team allegedly will jettison the unilateralist idea of “America alone” and supposed soft neo-isolationism. Instead, the U.S. will resume its historic ... Read More
Our Real Systemic Problem
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Barr Appoints Durham as Special Counsel to Continue Probe under Biden
Attorney General William Barr has appointed U.S. attorney John Durham as special counsel to secure his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation as president-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The authority of the special counsel will make it more difficult for the incoming Biden administration ... Read More
China’s Pandemic Deception
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
The Curious Case of New York’s Flip-Flopping Congressional Race
Nearly a month after Election Day, the constituents of New York’s 22nd congressional district still don’t know who will be representing them in the House of Representatives for the next two years. The ever-changing updates as to who's leading have been curious to watch, to say the least. Republican ... Read More
Cinderella Man 2
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and, this week, film criticism. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox as God and John Wayne intended, please follow this link. The Mona Lisa of Hillbilly Literature The Ron Howard film Hillbilly Elegy, ... Read More
Amazon Is Hiring 1,400 Workers a Day — Any Regrets, AOC?
When Amazon scrapped plans to build its “HQ2” facility in New York, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waxed poetic on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1096117499492478977?s=20 Ocasio-Cortez objected to the state’s offer of tax credits to Amazon, the bulk of which would be paid out over a ... Read More
How Trump Could Have Reacted to the Election
It was predictable, and widely predicted, that Donald Trump would respond to an election loss, particularly one by as narrow a margin as this, with claims of fraud, efforts to delegitimize the outcome, and increasingly implausible attempts to find some lever to overturn it. Handling setbacks without grace or ... Read More
Trump Campaign Clashes with Barr for Pushing Back on Voter Fraud Claims
Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year's presidential election, prompting a recrimination from the Trump campaign legal team, which claims the DOJ is unaware of the totality of the evidence ... Read More
