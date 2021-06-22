A Call to Communication

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. (National Review)

For more than a year, we have Zoomed, and Zoomed like mad, but now it’s time for in-person gatherings once more — and National Review Institute will have one. This is the William F. Buckley Jr. Communicators Conference, to be held in mid July — on the 16th and 17th — in Arlington, Va., just outside D.C. For more information, go here.

Allow me to quote from the page I have just linked to:

Are you a student in the field of journalism, marketing & advertising, PR, or communications? Want to build your network and have engaging and thought-provoking conversations with peers in your field? Interested in learning from leading media professionals, National Review Institute fellows, and National Review writers?

Well, have we got a conference for you. Topics are “William F. Buckley Jr. and the Art of Civility”; “How to Build Your Brand and Market Yourself”; “Cancel Culture and the Media”; and “Strategy for Civil Discourse.” Speakers include Douglas Murray, Maria Giannopoulos, Brad Polumbo, and yours truly. I will speak about WFB and his extraordinary expressive powers. We might not be able to match them — but we can learn from WFB all the same, you know?

Anyway, that page again is here, and our live-and-in-the-flesh gathering may be just up your alley. It would be a pleasure to see you.