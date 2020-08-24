A Canny Kid from New Orleans

The French Quarter in New Orleans, La. (f11photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Quin Hillyer is one of my favorite political writers and personalities. He is my guest on Q&A, here. Quin is a native of one of my favorite cities, and America’s favorite cities: New Orleans. We begin by talking some NOLA (which stands for “New Orleans, Louisiana”).

Quin hails from Uptown, near Tulane and Audubon Park. We talk some food, e.g., red beans and rice. And some sociology, e.g., “Yats.” Etc. Talking about Louisiana more broadly, we discuss the Longs: Huey, Earl, and them.

We also talk about David Duke, the Klansman-Nazi. Quin, as a politico, had a hand in stopping Duke’s (further) rise. Extremely important work. Duke was tainting the Republican Party.

In 1980, as a kid, Quin was a page at the Republican National Convention in Detroit. He was right in the middle of the action: for instance, when Paul Laxalt told everyone that Candidate Reagan had gone with Bush, as a running mate, over Ford.

Enamored of government and politics, like many of us, Quin went to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Among his teachers: Jeane J. Kirkpatrick. He worked for Bob Livingston, whom we discuss — in particular, his forswearing of the speakership, which was a noble moment.

Quin ran for Congress himself once, saying, “I am a constitutional conservative — and an ‘opportunity society’ conservative as well, hearkening back to the Reagan-Kemp era of prosperity and liberty. Free men and women, with free minds, in a free market, produce abundance and a vibrant society.”

That kind of thinking sounds a thousand years ago. But some of us dinosaurs still roam the earth.

(Memo to itchy fingers: Yes, I realize that dinosaurs were long gone by a thousand years ago. Take me seriously, not literally.)

Quin Hillyer now lives in Alabama, and we talk the Sessions–Tuberville race. What Donald Trump did to Jeff Sessions was something to behold.

Quin is a golfer, and a great fan of Jack Nicklaus. Same here. So we have to talk about him. Once you get Quin and me going about Ronald Reagan and Jack Nicklaus, it’s hard to stop us, but we don’t go on too long, and if you’d like to listen, we are, again, here.