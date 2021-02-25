A Chance to Improve the Treatment of the Mentally Ill

The thinking behind the movement to de-institutionalize the mentally ill is still encoded into federal law, where it discourages states from investing in in-patient services. A new report from the Manhattan Institute explains that the law needs to be repealed — and notes that there’s bipartisan interest in doing just that.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru