A Chinese Diplomat Mocks the Surfside Tragedy

These tweets by Li Yang, China’s consul general in Rio de Janeiro, tell you everything you already knew about the Chinese Communist Party:

American-style rescue: very layman in saving people, but too expert in blasting!!! pic.twitter.com/aV3UJF5fJd — Li Yang (@CGChinaLiYang) July 6, 2021

"America is coming back!" But none of the people buried in the ruins has come back!!! pic.twitter.com/Pl0RsYXm8a — Li Yang (@CGChinaLiYang) July 2, 2021

This part of Beijing’s charm offensive follows Xi Jinping’s pledge, during a speech marking the Party’s centenary last week, to break and bloody the heads of anyone who stands in China’s way.