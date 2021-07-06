The Corner

A Chinese Diplomat Mocks the Surfside Tragedy

These tweets by Li Yang, China’s consul general in Rio de Janeiro, tell you everything you already knew about the Chinese Communist Party:

This part of Beijing’s charm offensive follows Xi Jinping’s pledge, during a speech marking the Party’s centenary last week, to break and bloody the heads of anyone who stands in China’s way.

