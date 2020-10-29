The Corner

World

A Clean Slate for the Labour Party

By

Keir Starmer, the current leader of the British Labour Party, is a shrewd political operator. After a U.K. watchdog reported this week that anti-Semitism was rife during the leadership of Starmer’s predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer suspended Corbyn from the party. From the Wall Street Journal:

Current Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is trying to draw a line under the matter. He pledged to implement the commission’s recommendations in full. The watchdog gave the Labour Party until Dec. 10 to publish a plan on how it will remedy the issue, which includes implementing a better process for dealing with complaints. The report’s conclusions are “clear and stark, they leave no room for equivocation,” said Mr. Starmer. “It is a day of shame for the Labour Party.” Mr. Starmer, who took control of the party in April, has already removed several of Mr. Corbyn’s top team.

This not only relieves Starmer of the association but clears the way for the Labour Party, under his stewardship, to reinvent itself.

