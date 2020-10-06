A Conversation with Jimmy Lai

The Napa Institute’s Fran Maier conducts an excellent video podcast discussion with Jimmy Lai — the Hong Kong business leader and great public foe of Red China’s oppressive regime. Lai — arrested earlier this year (he was the subject of a National Review editorial) and facing prison time for his activities on behalf of the Democracy Movement — is a committed Catholic who speaks openly with Maier about his challenges from a spiritual perspective, and harshly criticizes the Vatican for its game-playing with Beijing.

It’s a most impressive and honest interview that we recommend watching: