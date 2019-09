John Bolton, then national security adviser to President Trump, speaks during a press briefing at the White House on November 27, 2018. (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

Last night, the Washington Post published a report headed “Giuliani pursued shadow Ukraine agenda as key foreign policy officials were sidelined.” It is an engrossing report. One sentence stood out to me, above all the others: “Then-national security adviser John Bolton was outraged by the outsourcing of a relationship with a country struggling to survive Russian aggression, officials said.”

That is the Bolton we know — have long known, since Reagan days. Once more, I salute the Stache.