The Corner

Politics & Policy

A Couple of Questions for Rashida Tlaib

By

Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan congresswoman and “Squad” member, has weighed in on Joe Biden’s intention to select Anthony Blinken, who served as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama, as his own secretary of state. Responding to the assertion that this was a “solid choice” by the president-elect, Tlaib warned: “Just make sure he doesn’t try to silence me and suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu’s racist and inhumane policies.”

This raises a couple questions. First, why does a sitting congresswoman believe that the secretary of state retains the ability to curb her First Amendment rights? Second, why would she publicly speculate that he might want to do so?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

About That ‘Broken Algorithm’

By
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
Elections

About That ‘Broken Algorithm’

By
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More