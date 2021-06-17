A Critical Race Theory Reader

Author Ibram X. Kendi (Steven Voss/Wikimedia Commons)

The march of critical race theory through American institutions — and not least through American classrooms — appears to be gathering momentum. In light of this development, I’ve provided a list of articles below from across the web, all of which will foster a better understanding of this phenomenon for any interested persons or parties. They’re not all from the same perspective, but they all make a valuable contribution in their own way to readers seeking a better grasp on CRT.

Advertisement

From National Review:

From around the web: