‘A Dangerous Violation of Federalism’

Conservative Texas GOP congressman Chip Roy rips Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s lawsuit attempting to overturn the election results in four key battleground states:

Andy McCarthy picked apart the lawsuit here. Today, 106 House Republicans filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

