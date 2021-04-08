Dan Pfeiffer explains that it’s a stupid nonissue cynically contrived by right-wingers to appeal to white men’s fears of losing their dominance, and that Democrats should respond to questions about it by brushing it aside — and yet weirdly a significant number of Biden voters share the concern about it.
A Democratic Operative's View of Cancel Culture
