The Corner

World

A Different Idea of Deference

By
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a Commonwealth Day youth event at Canada House in London, March 11, 2019. (Chris Jackson / Pool via Reuters)

We are unlikely ever to know for sure what led Harry and Meghan to request a (partial) abdication from the responsibilities of being a ‘senior royal’. If I had to guess, (which is all I can do), one starting point for the current mess may stem from a failure by Harry to explain (or by Meghan to understand) how Brits see the royal family.

Yes, for the most part, they support the monarchy as an institution, and, yes, there is enormous personal respect for the Queen, 93, and still plugging on gamely. But this respect coexists with a willingness to mock, tease, and find fault with the royals. There is nothing new about this, although its extent has ebbed and flowed over the centuries — George IV (1820–1830) received rougher treatment than George VI (1936–52) and deservedly so (but that’s a different topic).

Most of the current ‘senior’ members of the royal family have been ridiculed, caricatured, and criticized, sometimes fairly, sometimes not. Many of them have been at the sharp end of gossip columns. It comes with the territory. With the taxpayer paying so many of their bills, the public expects that it has the right to pry and jeer, as well as the (sort of) obligation to cheer. Celebrities on the American side of the Atlantic are certainly not immune from this sort of treatment — far from it — but they are cocooned, flattered, and deferred to in a way that, for all the pomp and ceremony, a British royal generally is not. They can also indulge themselves in ways that would be frowned upon if a member of the royal family tried the same trick: The coverage of Meghan’s wildly extravagant baby shower was . . . instructive.

Comments

Few Brits have much doubt that the royals live very well, but, as they are paying for at least of part of this lifestyle, they prefer both a nod to frugality (ask the Queen how this is done) and, when it comes to the high life, a little discretion. This was something that, say, Princess Margaret (the Queen’s late sister) was unable to grasp — and she paid a price for it.

And Brits tend not to like being lectured by their royals. To borrow an idea from Lenin, the royal family is a living flag. Its members are important for what they represent, but not for who they are. Their opinions have, for the most part, no more weight, therefore, than those of a piece of cloth. The Queen has always understood this (which is why her public pronouncements are largely confined to uplifting banalities). Prince Charles, on the other hand, has never been reluctant to express his point of view on subjects on which he has no obvious expertise and to expect that he should be heard respectfully simply because of who he is. That has often played poorly. The Duke and Duchess of Woke seem to have fallen into the same trap. Harry should have known better. And someone should have told Meghan that being royal is a role, and reminded her — not that she should have needed reminding — that actors don’t get to write the script.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More