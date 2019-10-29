The Corner

Immigration

A Dishonest Report on Immigration Detention

By

Last week, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, of which I’m a member, issued a report on immigration detention facilities entitled “Trauma at the Border: The Human Cost of Inhumane Immigration Policies.”

The report is misleading and dishonest. As such, it’s a worthy successor to the Commission’s 2015 report on immigration detention facilities. For this most recent report, however, we didn’t even visit a detention facility. That didn’t stop the Commission majority from expressing its outrage at immigration detention, based solely on media reports and a public comment hearing in Washington, D.C. attended primarily by immigration advocates. As I note in my dissenting statement, the Commission received testimony from a grand total of three former detainees, two of whom complained of treatment they had received during the Obama Administration.

The Commission report willfully misunderstands and mischaracterizes asylum claims, which, in essence, it assumes simply mean my home country isn’t the best place to live or the U.S. is better than my home country. Actually, grounds for asylum are limited and specified by statute. “My home country isn’t the best place to live” isn’t among them. The report also ignores the fact that most of those who initially pass a credible fear screening (which starts the asylum process) aren’t ultimately granted asylum. And only 44.5 percent of those who pass an initial credible fear screening even bother showing up in court to press their asylum claim. The majority simply vanish into the interior of the country, never to be seen again.

Comments

The report also paints an unjust portrait of our approach to detained children, baldly claiming that children “die in detention.” Even a cursory examination of the underlying facts reveal that Border Patrol agents sought medical care for children as soon as they showed signs of illness, and in one case where a child arrived at the border with a congenital heart defect, she was given medical care and surgery at not one, but two hospitals.

The Commission’s report is a pathetic effort to smear the president and the men and women who attempt to enforce our immigration laws. My dissenting statement in its entirety is here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Peter Kirsanow — Peter N. Kirsanow is an attorney and a member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights.

Most Popular

Culture

Not Enemies, but Friends

By
When the Founders designed the basic architecture of the American system, they bore in mind among other antecedents the Roman republic. Their heirs are fascinated by a rather different model of social organization: the junior-high cafeteria. “Nobody should be friends with George W. Bush,” reads the ... Read More
White House

Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo’

By
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.” You ... Read More
Elections

Will Hillary Run Again?

By
The Ghost of Hillary Past is threatening to become the Ghost of Hillary Present for Democrats. Could the woman who lost to Donald Trump in 2016 run a third time for the presidency? A few weeks ago, everyone was convinced that Hillary Clinton was content to snipe at President Trump from the sidelines (he is all ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More