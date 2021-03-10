A Disturbing Essay by Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss appears on Morning Joe. (MSNBC via YouTube) (MSNBC via YouTube)

You may well have heard of Bari Weiss. She is a young writer who felt compelled to resign her position with the New York Times because she could not stand the doctrinaire progressive groupthink that now pervades the paper.

I recommend this essay of hers in City Journal, “The Miseducation of America’s Elites.” It’s about the same kind of groupthink having taken over the country’s prestigious private high schools. Weiss writes, “The idea of lying in order to please a teacher seems like a phenomenon from the Soviet Union. But the high schoolers I spoke with said that they do versions of this, including parroting views they don’t believe in assignments so that their grades don’t suffer.”

Wealthy parents are ladling out huge amounts of money to get their kids into schools that are saturated in social justice/victimhood ideology. Some don’t mind at all, but Weiss spoke with some dissidents, who are as guarded as were (are) dissidents in totalitarian countries. They’re afraid that if they send their children elsewhere, they won’t get into one of America’s elite universities. Too bad they believe the hype that getting a degree from one of those universities is necessary for success in life.

Joseph Schumpeter famously argued that capitalism wouldn’t fall because it fails to produce prosperity, but rather than it would fall because it produces so much — so much that it leads to a class of idle rich with nothing better to do than complain that society must be torn down because it isn’t perfect. Bari Weiss’s essay dovetails with Schumpeter’s thesis.