A Final Word of Courage from Pro-Life Democrat Dan Lipinski

Congressman Daniel Lipinski during his 2018 campaign in Chicago Ridge, Ill. (Kamil Krzacznski/Reuters)

On Tuesday evening, long-time Democratic representative Dan Lipinski lost a close primary contest to Marie Newman, a progressive candidate who challenged the incumbent particularly over his opposition to abortion.

In a news conference yesterday following his loss, Lipinski offered some poignant words about why he refused to conform to the Democratic Party’s increasing dedication to abortion on demand, even knowing it would likely cost him his seat:

There was one issue that loomed especially large in this campaign: the fact that I am pro-life. I was pilloried in millions of dollars of TV ads and mailers. I was shunned by many of my colleagues and other Democratic Party members and operators because of my pro-life stance. The pressure in the Democratic Party on the life issue has never been as great as it is now. Over the years, I’ve watched many other politicians succumb to pressure and change their position on this issue. I have always said that I would never give up being pro-life and standing up for babies in the womb. Judy [Lipinski’s wife] and I, and tens of millions of Catholics, hold and live this belief. But it is not just based on religious belief. It is based on science, which shows us that life begins at conception. Knowing this, I could never give up protecting the most vulnerable human beings in the world simply to win an election. My faith teaches, and the Democratic Party preaches, that we should serve everyone, especially the most vulnerable. To stand in solidarity with the vulnerable is to become vulnerable. There is no higher calling for anyone.

These words should be inspiring to pro-lifers everywhere, and any Democratic politician who has decided to abandon the unborn in order to retain power in the party should feel a twinge of conscience as they watch Lipinski go.