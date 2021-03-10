A Foster Father Is the Man of the Year — Let’s Pray with Him for Life

(Lacheev/Getty Images)

Today begins a novena (nine days of prayer) of prayer about adoption. It’s sponsored by the pro-life office of the U.S. bishops’ conference. There are different intentions each day:



For Mothers Who Place Their Children for Adoption

For Fathers Who Place Their Children for Adoption

For Family Members of Children Placed for Adoption

For Children Awaiting Adoption

For Married Couples Pursuing Adoption

For Adopted Children

For Adoptive Mothers

For Adoptive Fathers

For Family Members Welcoming Children through Adoption

As many of you know, at the National Review Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society, one of our focuses is adoption and foster care. One of the most important things in the world, besides educating people about the adoption option, is celebrating birth mothers. We let it be known that this is heroic. We need to let it be known that abortion is not the noble choice. Giving birth and making the most responsible choice for your child is. And, of course, thanks be to God for the couples who open their homes to children. These prayers are so important. If you are a prayer-er — even if you would never in a million years consider foster care and adoption — could you join in prayer? We all have our roles. These intentions are crucial.

And as I alluded to the headline of this post: Pope Francis announced a year of St. Joseph that continues until the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in December. (See this beautiful document reflecting on Joseph here.) So: A foster father is the man of the year. Focuses the mind a bit.

Speaking about St. Joseph: Popular author, former Magnificat editor, teacher of homiletics, itinerant preacher Fr. Peter John Cameron, O.P., will be talking with me about him next week at 2 p.m. Sign up here.

St. Joseph, pray for us.