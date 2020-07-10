A Friendly WFB-Fest

Our National Review Institute has many programs and facets — including a book club. Don’t worry about not being able to come over. We are holding our meetings on Zoom. Anyone can Zoom in. This month, we are reading, and discussing, The Unmaking of a Mayor, one of William F. Buckley Jr.’s most crackling books.

For information, go here. The club is available to NRI supporters at the $250 level and up. The cause is good, and so is the book.

I will be leading our first session, on Monday, July 13. And the next one, the next Monday. For our third and final session — Monday, July 27 — we are bringing in a big gun, Neal B. Freeman, who was WFB’s right hand in that mayoral campaign, and knows everything. He is a most engaging gent, to boot.

So, highly recommended.