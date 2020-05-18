The Corner

Jon Wertheim’s recent 60 Minutes segment previewed the “radical transformation” that the coronavirus pandemic might inspire in the future. Between forest fires and a viral outbreak, Wertheim says that “Mother Earth” has “made herself heard.” He and his interviewees attempt to parse her laments.

This line from Wertheim about possible responses to climate change stood out:

The shutdown to industry has offered a glimpse into what collective response can look like.

If our present “shutdown to industry” is a window into the sort of “collective response” that Jon Wertheim and his interviewees have in mind, I doubt they will win many converts to their cause. Not that I’m eager to give them PR advice.

