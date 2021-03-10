A Highly Imaginative Dr. Seuss Story

There’s a curious narrative emerging about the passage of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. I’ve seen it echoed by quite a few folks, but I’ll pick on the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman as an example:

Here’s one of the big/duh answers to the question of “why aren’t Rs more vocally opposing this:” it’s popular with voters who are hurting during a pandemic. And so focusing on Dr Seuss is a lot easier. https://t.co/HbZrEpwvKd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 10, 2021

To me, this is a strange talking point for a reporter, if not a Democratic operative, to turn to. Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for the American Rescue Plan, and the idea that the party has been muted in its criticisms of it is absurd.

-Senator Susan Collins came out against it on January 21, Biden’s first full …