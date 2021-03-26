A House Panel Votes to Repeal 2002 Iraq War Authorization: What Comes Next

In the first step toward a potential realignment of war powers from the presidency to Congress, the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted last night to repeal the 2002 resolution that authorized the Iraq war.

The repeal bill was proposed by Representative Barbara Lee, a longtime opponent of granting the White House expansive powers to enter into conflicts without explicit congressional approval. In a 28–19 vote, all of the panel’s Democrats supported the measure, in addition to Republican Representatives Ken Buck and Peter Meijer.

But there’s more GOP support for repeal of the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq in …