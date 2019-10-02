The Corner

Elections

A Key Moment for Bernie Sanders and His Campaign

By
Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, August 19, 2019. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Hopefully, Bernie Sanders will make a quick and full recovery from surgery that inserted two stents to address a blockage in an artery. Senior adviser Jeff Weaver said Sanders is “conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders isn’t going to win or lose the nomination because of a couple of days off the trail in October. And if he’s up and able to participate in the next Democratic primary debate on October 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, he will undoubtedly get a roaring welcome. It’s easy to picture all of Sanders’ rivals taking it easy on him that night.

On the other hand . . . Sanders turned 78 last month. If he wins the nomination, he’ll be seeking election as a 79-year-old, and if he won the general election, he would be the country’s first octogenarian president. (The phrase often used to describe running mates is that they’re “a heartbeat away from the presidency”; Sanders’ running mate would get extraordinary scrutiny.)

Comments

Sanders is a pretty vigorous guy for his age, but the presidency takes its physical and mental toll on every occupant. If any Sanders supporter was looking for an excuse to get off the bandwagon, maybe this latest health scare stirs them to jump to Elizabeth Warren or another candidate. The announced postponement of Sanders ad purchases will, fairly or not, be interpreted as a sign that whatever Sanders is dealing with, he may not be up and back to campaigning in a short time.

Whatever happens next, it’s likely to be consequential. This health issue will either be the galvanizing moment for his supporters or a key signal that it just wasn’t meant to be.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
White House

The Problem with Impeachment

By
Impeachment is about to make everything worse. If our politics seems overheated, our institutions beleaguered, and our public debate degraded, just wait until we are in the midst of the impeachment debate. Democrats have had an impeachment itch that they’ve been desperate to scratch ever since Donald ... Read More