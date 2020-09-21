The Corner

Law & the Courts

A Lame-Duck Confirmation Vote May Be a Chimera

By

It is entirely possible that a confirmation vote prior to the election doesn’t happen, either because the timing is simply too tight or vulnerable Republicans don’t want to be put in an awkward spot (Tillis, Gardner, et al.). But the odds of confirming a justice would drastically decrease in a lame duck if Republicans lose the Senate and the presidency, and at this juncture you’d say the Democrats winning is more likely than not. In that circumstance, the pressure from the media and the Democrats would be crushing, and it’s easy to see Republicans buckling. So it may be that a confirmation needs to happen before the election, or it’s not happening at all.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Blue Today, Bluer Tomorrow

By
Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes? Chico Marx in Duck Soup (1933) The long-rising blue tide that has colored American politics and values may have crested, but it could still have enough momentum to make it through the election year. Even if Trump is somehow reelected, the wielders of power and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Blue Today, Bluer Tomorrow

By
Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes? Chico Marx in Duck Soup (1933) The long-rising blue tide that has colored American politics and values may have crested, but it could still have enough momentum to make it through the election year. Even if Trump is somehow reelected, the wielders of power and ... Read More