A Leap into the Unknown

It’s amazing that after more than two years of Russia, we could well be on the road to impeachment after less than a week of Ukraine. The contours of the Russia story had become very familiar over time, whereas Ukraine is still new and the details unknown. Pelosi has at least partially committed herself without seeing the transcript of the Trump–Zelensky call that’s been such a focus, and without seeing the whistleblower complaint. The White House is now reportedly ready to release both, presumably a sign that it doesn’t consider the contents as explosive as advertised. We’ll know more soon, but if the transcript isn’t damning as expected, impeachment will be off to a disappointing first day. As a general matter, Pelosi has to hope for the worst case for Trump, because it’s going to be difficult to climb down from impeachment now.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry