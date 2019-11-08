The Corner

Culture

A Little More Language from ‘Slate’

By

The vandalism of English pronouns has led to some very entertaining barbarisms. Here is a headline from one of Slate’s increasingly porny advice columns: “Can I Ask Trans Women I’m Dating if They Have a Penis?”

You can follow how this went wrong in the copy-editor’s mind: Women is plural, they is plural but often is used illiterately as though it were gender-neutral and singular, have goes with the third-person plural rather than singular, and penis is singular.

Comments

They have a penis” makes me think of that scene in Clash of the Titans in which the Graeae pass back and forth the one eye they share among the three of them.

And if they shared one eye and one tooth, as the myth says, then who is to say, the times being what they are . . . ?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The IRS at the Breaking Point

By
Anyone who deals with the IRS on a regular basis knows that the agency is in trouble: IRS employees are less able than ever to effectively and efficiently handle their work. The internal problems facing the agency were greatly exacerbated by the 35-day government shutdown that began in late December of last year. ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren Thinks Voters Are Stupid

By
The bad news is, Elizabeth Warren has some barmy ideas about raising your taxes. The good news is, she’s a proven coward. She says she likes to “nerd out” on the policy details. Okay, let’s do that. Warren estimates that her health-care scheme would cost about $2 trillion — every year, forever. As ... Read More
Economy & Business

Would a Wealth Tax Destroy Itself?

By
Neil Irwin has an interesting piece about that concept. Basically, if you confiscate people's wealth to pay for government freebies today, that wealth won't be there anymore when you want to do the same thing tomorrow. As Irwin writes, Warren's 6 percent wealth tax on billionaires would quickly eat away at ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Defense

By
President Trump’s impeachment defense isn’t working. True to his smash-mouth style, honed in years of litigation and tabloid wars in New York City, Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong, in fact that his call with Ukrainian president Zelensky was “perfect.” His most loyal allies have taken up this ... Read More