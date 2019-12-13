A Man Who Understood the Moment

The earthquake in Britain tonight owes much to the rank unsuitability of Jeremy Corbyn, but we shouldn’t slight how Boris Johnson had a theory of the case and resolutely acted on it. This tweet notes one key decision:

Boris Johnson’s decision to take the whip off the 21 rebels on the Benn Bill shocked SW1. It was brutal but it was also essential to persuading Leave voters that the Tories under Boris Johnson meant business on Brexit. He wouldn't be winning this majority if he hadn't done that — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) December 13, 2019

Now, Johnson is set to become a historic figure who got Britain out of the EU. Remarkable, and a reminder that political leadership matters.