The Corner

World

A Man Who Understood the Moment

By

The earthquake in Britain tonight owes much to the rank unsuitability of Jeremy Corbyn, but we shouldn’t slight how Boris Johnson had a theory of the case and resolutely acted on it. This tweet notes one key decision:

Now, Johnson is set to become a historic figure who got Britain out of the EU. Remarkable, and a reminder that political leadership matters.

