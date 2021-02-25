A Must-Read Post on ‘Progressive’ Mind Control

Richard Bledsoe, on his Remodern Review blog, has a razor-sharp piece entitled “COVID, the Arts, and Our Skin Suit Wearing Establishment.”

He is particularly incensed over a recent USA Today article where the authors claimed that America needs to look to science and the arts for healing. Bledsoe calls out the bait-and-switch tactics in the piece. The “science” they want people to follow is “Establishment Science, which is arbitrary, factless, incoherent, and nonsensical. We had to shut down the world for a virus with a 99.98% survival rate….The death counts are wildly inflated by claiming anyone ‘with’ Covid died ‘of’ Covid, which is not the same thing at all — let alone all the cases of flu, pneumonia, cancer, and even accidents, fed into the cooked Covid stats.”

As for “art,” what they have in mind are politicized displays that Bledsoe accurately calls “poorly camouflaged leftist activism.” Bledsoe provides several distressing examples.

Read the whole thing.

Hat tip: Sarah Hoyt