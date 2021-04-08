A New Grievance Course at University of New Hampshire

The kudzu-like invasion of “social justice” courses continues apace in American colleges and universities. We read in this Campus Reform piece about a new course at the University of New Hampshire that focuses on racism in science.

Instead of teaching students about actual science, the course focuses on all the reasons why, supposedly, oppressed minorities have been “excluded” from science. In short, rather than learning, students will hear why they can’t learn science.

This is make-work for “progressive” zealots, a waste of time for students, and an affront to the mission of a university. Taxpayers and legislators should take note.