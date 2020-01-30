A ‘New Reality in Mideast’

Senator Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Tuesday said he doesn't have the votes to block a resolution to allow witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, according to multiple reports.
McConnell made the admission in talks with Senate Republicans after President Trump's defense team concluded its arguments.
If ...
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ...
This video of Don Lemon and co., which is rocketing around the Internet this morning, reflects perfectly what I was getting at when I proposed that the media writ large has failed to live up to the challenge that President Trump presents.
https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1221988232528826369
CNN, from ...
Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) released a statement on Wednesday pushing back on President Trump's criticism of former White House national security adviser John Bolton.
"I am concerned when John Bolton’s credibility is attacked, it makes it more likely some will feel the need to call him as a witness," ...
Don’t build your fortress on quicksand.
That’s been my unsolicited advice for President Trump and his legal team. You always want the foundation of your defense to be something that is true, that you are sure you can prove, and that will not change.
Instead, the president and his team decided to make a ...
The Republican National Committee released an ad on Tuesday using footage of a CNN contributor mocking Trump voters as "credulous rubes."
In the CNN segment, contributor Rick Wilson says the Trump administration is "defined by ignorance of the world” and referred the "credulous boomer rube demo that backs ...
We have at last reached the impeachment trial phase in which senators are given the opportunity to address questions to each side. Questions by the Republicans and Democrats are to be submitted and vetted by their respective leadership to avoid duplication and irrelevancy. They will then be submitted to Chief ...
Ukraine’s former national security council chairman said that he left the Volodymyr Zelensky administration after becoming “uncomfortable” with American efforts to coerce the opening of politically advantageous investigations.
Oleksandr Danylyuk, speaking with The Daily Beast in his first on-the-record ...
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge.
Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ...
